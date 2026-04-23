4 NIT Kurukshetra students die by suicide in 2 months; Haryana human rights panel starts probe

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of four student suicides reported within two months at the hostels of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra and initiated a detailed inquiry into the incidents.

The most recent case was reported on April 16, when a second‑year artificial intelligence and data science student from Bihar was found dead in her hostel room. The police said she died by suicide. Officials noted that the three earlier cases also occurred in hostel rooms—a student from Telangana on February 16, a resident of Haryana’s Nuh on March 31, and another student from Haryana on April 8. A fresh suicide attempt was reported on April 18.

A full bench of the commission, comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia, expressed serious concern, remarking that despite successive incidents, the institute’s response appeared limited, with measures such as the transfer of two professors proving inadequate.

The commission observed that the situation pointed to possible deficiencies in mental health support systems, counselling services, monitoring mechanisms, and crisis intervention protocols within the institution.

Stressing that educational institutions have responsibilities beyond academics, it noted that the recurrence of such tragedies prima facie reflected a failure to safeguard students’ well‑being, raising concerns under Article 21 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to life, dignity, and mental health.

The commission has directed the NIT director to submit a detailed report by May 12, one week before the next hearing, scheduled for May 19.

The report must explain the circumstances surrounding the deaths and attempted suicide, the availability and functioning of counselling services, mechanisms to identify students under stress or financial distress, financial assistance schemes, the status of the mentor‑mentee programme, and steps taken to ensure hostel safety and student welfare.

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The institute has also been asked to clarify the preventive measures it has adopted to avoid recurrence and to justify its decision to direct students to vacate hostels.

The Kurukshetra deputy commissioner has been tasked with outlining the district administration’s response and coordination with NIT authorities, while the superintendent of police has been asked to submit findings of the investigations into the deaths.

Commission Assistant Registrar Dr Puneet Arora confirmed that all authorities concerned have been asked to file their reports at least one week prior to the May 19 hearing.