Fourth student suicide in 2 months shakes NIT Kurukshetra; institute announces 17-day break

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The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, announced a 17-day “preparatory holiday” starting Friday, following a string of alleged student suicides that have sparked protests and raised serious questions about academic pressure on campus.
The latest incident was reported Thursday, when a second-year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science student from Bihar was found dead in her hostel room. The police said she died by suicide.
“Theory examinations will be conducted as per the date sheet already available on the institute website. Practical examinations will be held online, and the schedule will be uploaded,” NIT Kurukshetra registrar said in a notification.
NIT Kurukshetra Public Relations In-charge Professor Gian Bhushan said the 20-year-old was performing well academically and that the matter is under investigation.
“A crime scene team was sent immediately after receiving information. So far, no foul play has been detected. We will proceed further after the forensic lab report,” Vishal Kumar, Station House Officer, Kurukshetra University Police Station, said.
Officials said the previous three incidents also took place in hostel rooms at NIT Kurukshetra. A student from Telangana died on February 16, followed by a resident of Haryana’s Nuh on March 31, and another from Haryana on April 8.
“In one case, an online game and related loan issues were involved. In another case, the student was under stress due to family problems. In yet another, poor financial condition combined with academic pressure may have played a role,” said an officer.
The incidents have triggered anger and concern among NIT Kurukshetra students, many of whom gathered on campus Thursday.
“The main reason behind these suicides is academic stress. Health facilities here are inadequate. Holding grievance committee meetings after each incident does not solve the problem,” a student said.
“There must be accountability. The institute should explain what measures it has taken and where the gaps lie,” another added.
Students also voiced fears of harassment or disciplinary action for speaking out. “We have raised a genuine issue. We are not doing this for personal gain. We are standing up for a friend,” a woman student said.
Others demanded better management, including the installation of functional CCTV cameras.
Institute officials said counselling programmes are underway and that a faculty member has been assigned as a “mentor” to around 20 students. A memorandum submitted by students early Friday is currently under review.
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