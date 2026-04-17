Fourth student suicide in 2 months shakes NIT Kurukshetra; institute announces 17-day break

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, announced a 17-day “preparatory holiday” starting Friday, following a string of alleged student suicides that have sparked protests and raised serious questions about academic pressure on campus.

The latest incident was reported Thursday, when a second-year Artificial Intelligence and Data Science student from Bihar was found dead in her hostel room. The police said she died by suicide.

“Theory examinations will be conducted as per the date sheet already available on the institute website. Practical examinations will be held online, and the schedule will be uploaded,” NIT Kurukshetra registrar said in a notification.