Saturday, July 16, 2022

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker, SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon passes away

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the news on Twitter. “Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon,” he said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 16, 2022 11:27:56 am
SAD leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon passed away. (Express archive photo)

Former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Nirmal Singh Kahlon passed away on Saturday after a prolonged illness. He was 79.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of senior Akali leader & former Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker S Nirmal Singh Ji Kahlon,” SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal tweeted. “Kahlon sahab was a source of inspiration for all of us. His wise counsel will always be missed. I stand with Kahlon family in this hour of grief.”

The 79-year-old leader served as state minister of Rural Development and Panchayats from 1997 to 2002, and Speaker of the Punjab Legislative Assembly from 2007 to 2012.

Senior Akali leader Daljit Singh Cheema, in a tweet, said the last rites of Kahlon will be performed in Dadujodh village, near Fatehgarh Churian in Gurdaspur district on July 17.

More from Chandigarh

With PTI inputs

