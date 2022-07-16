NIRF Rankings 2022: PGI bags 2nd rank, fifth time in a row

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, has been ranked the second best medical institute in the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings, 2022, by the Ministry of Education.

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan announced NIRF India Rankings 2022 through a webcast on Friday, in which, PGI competed amongst premier institutes throughout the country under the medical category. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has been ranked first in this category whereas Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, has been ranked third.

The NIRF ranking of institutes is calculated on the basis of five broad generic groups of parameters, namely: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR).

With this year’s ranking, the institute has retained the same position for five years in a row, from 2018 to 2022.

Prof Vivek Lal, Director, PGI, congratulated each member of the PGI family for continuous support and efforts in achieving this feat.

Prof Jagat Ram, former director of PGI said it is a proud and prestigious moment for PGI to retain the same position for five consecutive years. “The last four rankings were in my time as a director, and it is a valuable feat, with many positive developments and each parameter like research, teaching and perception improving. The start of the MBBS programme at PGI will further improve the Institute’s ranking and our aim is to be number 1,” he said.

Prof GD Puri, former dean, academics, PGI said, “We always strive to be number one. It’s a sum total of the efforts of all the stakeholders. PGI is doing great in medical education as well as clinical care”.