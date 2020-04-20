Nine-year-old gives up her savings as over 100 contribute to buy PPEs

Uma and her brother with councillor Devinder Singh . (Express Photo) Uma and her brother with councillor Devinder Singh . (Express Photo)

A cook’s nine-year-old daughter forgo her savings, accumulated over months to buy a fancy video game, and a driver donated a part of his salary- to contribute in the fight against COVID-19, as over a hundred residents of Chandigarh’s Sectors 27 and 28 came forward to purchase PPE kits and sanitisers for doctors.

Through the contributions, the residents purchased at least 700 personal protective equipment (PPE) and 100 bottles of sanitisers for the medical professionals- who are in the line of fire in the ongoing crisis. The respresentatives of both the sectors, along with councillor Devinder Singh Babla, submitted the contributions to the DC on Friday.

Nine-year-old Uma who was saving pocket money for the last few months to buy a fancy video game which her friends had, donated all her savings to the local councillor on Friday to contribute for the purchase of at least one kit and sanitiser. “For the last seven months, I had been saving my entire pocket money to buy a video game, just like my friends have. I had felt singled out without it. However, I watched about the plight of the healthcare workers on the television. Many of them are suffering because of acute shortage of safety kits. Everyone is doing something or the other in the fight against COVID-19, so I also wanted to do my bit,” Uma told The Indian express.

With the savings clutched in her hands, Uma went to her father Sanjay Kumar, who works as a cook in Sector 27, and suggested him the idea of donating her savings for the healthcare workers. Kumar told his employers about it, who in turn contacted councillor Devinder Singh Babla, informing him about the child’s gesture. Both Uma and her brother also handed over a sanitiser to Babla.

Among other contributors, Ajay, a driver by occupation, donated about one-fourth of his salary for the purchase of PPEs. “This is the time when we all have to stand together. If each one of Chandigarh residents does even the least…you can well imagine how much we will be able to help. Protective gears are the most essential and should not be compromised on,” Ajay said.

Councillor Devinder Singh Babla told The Indian Express that the residents of ward no 18 in Sectors 27 and 28 contributed towards donating 700 PPE kits worth Rs five lakh and 100 bottles of sanitisers to DC Mandip Brar, for the healthcare professionals.

“I had got to know from senior officials and doctors that there is an acute shortage of PPE kits in the city. For the safety of the staff attending the patients, it is important to have sufficient PPE kits as many times they are daignosed with the disease only later. These high-quality suits will be of great use and will also enhance the confidence of the doctors,” he said.

The councillor added, “It is heartwarming that even a nine-year-old came forward to do her bit. I thank everyone for donating their hard-earned savings.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd