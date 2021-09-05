Nine new Covid-19 cases reported in Tricity

The Tricity reported nine new coronavirus cases on Saturday. No virus-related death was reported here during the day.

Chandigarh: 5 new cases

The UT reported five new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally of cases to 65,119. There are 43 active cases here at present, with the city reporting four new Covid-19 cases everyday on an average for the last seven days. In the last 24 hours, 2,030 samples have been tested and 9,434 people have been vaccinated.

Mohali: 4 cases

Four new Covid cases were detected in Mohali on Saturday. No virus-related deaths were reported. Seven were also sent home after recovering. The total positive count stood at 68,628 of which 47 remain active. A total of 1,060 people have also succumbed to the disease here.

Panchkula: 0 new cases

No new Covid cases or deaths were reported in Panchkula on Saturday. The active case tally was recorded at eight, while the recovery rate has remained consistent at 98.75 per cent. A total of 40,370 cases have so far been reported from the district, of which 30,687 hail from Panchkula itself. As many as 377 people in total have succumbed to the virus as yet.

The district has conducted 413,747 tests so far, with 942 samples being collected on Friday.