Nine new COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh

Masks being distributed in Chandigarh. (File Photo) Masks being distributed in Chandigarh. (File Photo)

Nine new cases of COVID-19, including seven from the sealed hotspot Bapu Dham colony, were reported in the UT on Wednesday, taking the tally up to 68 in the city.

Eighteen patients have been discharged so far. People with mild symptoms have been advised to practice home isolation.

The seven new cases from Bapu Dham Colony include four family members of a man from the colony who tested positive on Tuesday. Three new cases have been identified in Bapu Dham colony. Out of these, two are labourers residing in a single room with four other roommates. They also have 26 community contacts who live in the same building. All contacts are currently asymptomatic. The third patient is a plumber resides in a separate house with his family. He has three family contacts and 72 community contacts residing in the same building who have all been quarantined. There are now 23 active cases in the colony.

GMCH ward attendant tests positive

Another ward attendant from GMCH-32, a 38-year-old who resides in Sector 32 has tested positive. Late night on Tuesday, a 33-year-old nurse from GMCH-32, who resides in sector 33 also tested positive. He has a total of ten contacts. With nine staffers testing positive last few days, the hospital has become a hotspot.

79-year-old in ICU

A patient with no relevant contact history from Sector 38 was also reported on Wednesday. The patient is a 79-year-old woman with underlying heart disease, and is admitted at the ICU in PGIMER’s Nehru extension block, where she has been placed on oxygen support. She also has a kidney disease for which she needs regular dialysis.

PU prof discharged

After spending 20 days at PGI, the PU professor from Sector 37 was discharged Wednesday. The professor was admitted with acute pneumonitis and was in ICU for a few days with severe symptoms since he also had underlying conditions including diabetes and hypertension.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd