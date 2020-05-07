Nine more test positive, 30-yr-old Jalandhar patient dies at PGIMER

Apart from this, four other residents from Bapu Dham Colony, two each from the same family, tested positive for the disease. (Representational Photo) Apart from this, four other residents from Bapu Dham Colony, two each from the same family, tested positive for the disease. (Representational Photo)

Nine more Chandigarh residents tested positive for novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total tally of patients to 124. They comprise eight residents from the hotspot of Bapu Dham Colony and one from Sector 56.

A 30-year-old COVID-19 patient from Jalandhar passed away at the dedicated COVID-19 hospital in PGIMER. He passed away around six on Wednesday morning and had symptoms of severe respiratory syndrome caused by the COVID-19 infection. He was admitted to PGIMER on April 29 and is a patient of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

9 new cases

Factoring in the eight new patients from Bapu Dham Colony, a total of 66 patients are residents of the colony now. Out of the eight, four are members of the same family and are community contacts of an already diagnosed COVID-19 patient in the colony. The four patients and family members consist of a 28-year-old male, a 16-year-old female, a 12-year-old female and a four-year-old female. Two contacts of the family have been tested for the disease as well.

Apart from this, four other residents from Bapu Dham Colony, two each from the same family, tested positive for the disease. All four were tested at GMCH-32 and have not been traced to a positive contact as yet.

Patient from Sector 56 now hospitalised in Prayagraj

A 35-year-old man from Sector 56, who used to work as an auto driver before the shutdown, reached his native village in UP on Tuesday, only after which did he test positive for novel coronavirus. He was traced to his village in Pratapgarh district and subsequently hospitalised in Prayagraj. He had flu- like symptoms for a month and had been consulting the civil dispensary in Mohali where he was ultimately tested for COVID-19. He was not quarantined at the hospital.

His seven family contacts, all of whom live in the same flat in Sector 56 and are currently asymptomatic have been quarantined. The patient lived with his sister, brother-in-law and a few other members of his family since the lockdown began and he was unable to pay rent for his own accommodation in the same sector. “Now even I can’t go to work since we are quarantined,” says the patient’s brother-in-law who is a government employee, working as a plumber.

Two patients in ICU

Two patients from Chandigarh, including the 42-year-old heart patient from Sector 15, and the 60-year-old from the EWS colony at Dhanas, have been placed on nasal prongs and are under observation at the ICU in PGIMER’s Nehru extension block. While the 40-year-old has been in the ICU since Friday, the woman from Dhanas was shifted to the ICU on Tuesday. The 60-year-old is a patient of diabetes as well.

