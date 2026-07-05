Nine months after worker’s death on duty, widow still awaits ESIC benefits as ‘stress’ query delays claim

For Shobha Devi, however, the legal process has only prolonged her family’s hardship. (Express Photo)

Nearly nine months after her husband died while on duty, Shobha Devi is still waiting for the Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) to release dependent benefits to her family, with fresh official queries delaying the claim despite an earlier finding that his death qualified as an employment injury.

A resident of Gobindganj in Bihar’s East Champaran district, Shobha’s husband, Ram Nath Paswan (Insurance No. 1214222305), was employed with M/s Ocean Support and Industrial Services in Mohali. He died during his night shift on October 23, 2025, and was declared “brought dead” at Civil Hospital, Mohali.

“My husband went to work but never returned home. It has been nine months, yet I have not received the benefits that our family is entitled to. Every time we hope for relief, another query is raised,” Shobha Devi told The Indian Express.