Nine heritage items of Chandigarh auctioned in US

Nine out of the ten heritage items from Chandigarh auctioned Saturday in the United States were sold.

The total reserve price of the ten items was around $1,27,000-$1,76,000, which was about Rs 1.03 crore to Rs 1.43 crore. Of the ten items, an armchair with reserve price upto Rs 36.64 lakh was not sold.

Among the items that were auctioned included a pair of lounge chairs designed by Pierre Jeanneret which had their reserve price as $8000-$10,000 and went for $11,340. File racks from administrative buildings of Chandigarh with reserve price upto $20,000-$30,000 went for $20,160. A set of six dining chairs from Panjab University with reserve price of $20,000-$30,000 was auctioned for $22,680. Desk and chair of reserve price of $8000 -$10,000 went for $13,860, A set of four tools from Panjab University having reserve price of $7,000-$9,000 went for $20,160. A bench from Chandigarh with reserve price of $7,000-$9,000 went for $10,180.

Also, a set of four tools with reserve price up to $6,000 to 8000 was auctioned for $10,710. A desk and office cane chair up to $10,000 to $15,000 went for $23,940 and a coffee table of $8,000-$10,000 went for $8,820.

Member of heritage protection cell Ajay Jagga had already written to the Secretary General, Rajya Sabha. In a communique to him, he said, “ I am submitting this communication, as an additional submission in my “petition for protection of national heritage (Chandigarh Heritage Articles) from being auctioned all over the world” and earlier communications, seeking intervention from the Rajya Sabha, for making rules and regulations for the protection of heritage (specifically which is less than 75 years of age) as the mandate of the constitution of India is already there under article 49 in this regard. Infact the heritage articles are being auctioned regularly in foreign countries without any resistance from Government of India.”

He added , “The amazing thing is that these auction houses are now also declaring the identification marks (i.e. painted on the article), IN this lot it has marks like PUEC (Appears to be Panjab University Evening College) , ZOO (appears to be Zoology Department of P.U) PSY-LAB ( appears to psychiatry department laboratory) etc. Now, on 20 January, 2023, these items will be auctioned in USA. The petition may please be taken to its logical end i.e. creation of rules and regulations for protection of heritage of Chandigarh, so that neither it can be taken beyond the boundaries of India and the ongoing auctions are stopped through diplomatic channels and brought back.”