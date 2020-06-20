Nine Covid deaths reported in Punjab, highest in a day

Meanwhile, 217 new cases were reported in the state, driving up the cases tally to 3,832. (Representational) Meanwhile, 217 new cases were reported in the state, driving up the cases tally to 3,832. (Representational)

Eleven more Covid patients have died in Punjab, taking the state’s death toll to 94 on Friday. This is the maximum number of deaths reported from the state on a single day.

Meanwhile, 217 new cases were reported in the state, driving up the cases tally to 3,832.

A health official in Chandigarh said the deceased patients included two men from Amritsar aged 107 and 69, a 30-year-old woman and 52-year-old man from Jalandhar, a 75-year-old man from Sangrur, a 60-year-old man from Patiala, a 55-year-old man from Moga, a 33-year-old man from Barnala and a 62-year-old man from Tarn Taran.

As per health authorities in Amritsar, a 53-year-old woman and a 64-year-year-old man who had tested positive also died.

Jalandhar district reported maximum new cases (79) where source of infection was not immediately known for 57 and 22 were the contacts of positive cases. Amritsar reported 35 new cases where source of infection was not known for 25 and 10 were contacts of positive cases.

Ludhiana reported 19 new cases including 13 contacts of positive and Sangrur reported 18 new cases, including three policemen, an undertrial, a dental surgeon and a shopkeeper and a teacher. 11 cases were reported from Mohali which included ten contacts of positive cases.

Eight cases each were reported from Patiala and Pathankot, seven from Kapurthala, six from Muktsar, five each from Faridkot and Hoshiarpur, three each from Bathinda, Barnala and Ferozepur, two each from Tarn Taran and Fatehgarh Sahib and one each from Fazilka, Ropar, and Gurdaspur.

As per the media bulletin, so far, Amritsar has reported maximum deaths (27) and maximum cases (733) followed by 14 deaths and 489 cases from Jalandhar and 13 deaths and as many cases (489) from Ludhiana.

2636 patients have recovered as per the bulletin and 1104 are active cases including 27 on oxygen support and four on ventilator support.

Moga man’s test report came after his death

A 55-year-old man died Thursday late at his residence in Moga. He tested positive for coronavirus but his family got to know about his report after his death. Satwant Singh, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Moga, said that the patient was admitted to Mohandai Oswal Hospital in Ludhiana for the past few days and was undergoing treatment for liver cancer. ”

Along with liver cancer, he was also suffering from hepatitis and hypertension. He was unwell since long and was undergoing treatment for liver-related issues. Before Ludhiana, he was admitted at a hospital in Jalandhar from where they referred him to Mohandai Oswal Hospital. His samples were collected in Ludhiana for testing.

“On Thursday, he was discharged from Mohandai Oswal Hospital and doctors asked family to take him home as they had already explored all possible treatments but his condition did not improve. He passed away around 11 pm at his home and then the family got a call that he tested positive for coronavirus. Family immediately shifted the body in other room and isolated themselves. Their samples have been taken for testing and cremation was done as per standard protocol for COVID patients,” said SDM.

With ENS Ludhiana and Amritsar

