Nine arrested for gambling, Rs 73K seized

As many as nine people were arrested for gambling in public places in Chandigarh on Tuesday night. Police seized Rs 73,250 from their possession.

Police said that four of the accused include Dalip Kumar Tiwari, Vinod Kumar, Ashish Kumar and Ramesh of Deep Complex, Hallo Majra, out of the nine. They were arrested from near Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp, Hallo Majra. A total of Rs 5,850 was recovered from their possession.

The five other accused include Vishal, Kuldeep Singh, Arun Rana, Khokhan and Roop Chand, who were arrested from the ground near DRDO wall, Phase 2, Industrial Area. A total of Rs 67,400 was recovered from their possession. Police said that two FIRs were registered at Sector 31 police station. The accused were later released on bail.