Thursday, Jan 19, 2023
Punjabi writer Ninder Ghugianvi appointed Resident Writer at Wardha Hindi University

This honour has been given to a Punjabi writer for the first time.

Punjabi writer Ninder Ghugianvi.
Punjabi writer Ninder Ghugianvi appointed Resident Writer at Wardha Hindi University
Punjabi writer Ninder Ghugianvi has been appointed as Resident Writer at Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, Maharashtra.

This honour has been given to a Punjabi writer for the first time. The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Rajaneesh Kumar Shukla, while handing over the appointment letter to Ninder Ghugianvi Thursday, expressed his happiness and said that with his appointment at the University, activities related to Punjabi language and art will get a push. He added that it will be a matter of pride for the University to publish the literary works of the 47-year-old writer who has authored 57 books.

The vice chancellor of the University, Prof Rajaneesh Kumar Shukla, handed over the appointment letter to Ninder Ghugianvi Thursday.

Registrar of the University, Kadar Nawaz Khan, in a statement said that Ghugianvi will write two books on literature and art while at the University, and students of the Department of Hindi Literature, Journalism, Art and Culture and Department of Immigrant Literature will be lectured by him. His autobiographical book, Main Tha Judge Da Ardali, will be translated into Marathi. This decision has been taken at the 75th academic council of the University.

Ghugianvi is the youngest writer to be appointed to the post. More than 20 writers including Padma Vibhushan Habib Tanveer have been on this post and this post is considered equal to the post of professor.

First published on: 19-01-2023 at 16:49 IST
