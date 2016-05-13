Nilgai attack: Punjab and Haryana HC grants Rs 5 lakh relief to kin of deceased

The high court also directed the state government to pay the total amount with 9 per cent interest from the date of application for compensation. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja) The high court also directed the state government to pay the total amount with 9 per cent interest from the date of application for compensation. (Source: Express Photo by Javed Raja)

THE PUNJAB and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to pay a compensation of Rs 5.12 lakh to the family of a Yamunanagar resident who succumbed to his injuries after his motorcyle was hit by a herd of nilgai (Blue Bulls) in November 2012.

Allowing the petition seeking enhancement for compensation from Rs 2 lakh offered by the state government, Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain said, “Compensation has to be assessed keeping in view the longevity of life of the deceased, multiplied with his monthly earning and the multiplier of years he would have lived, as per the formula which is being used in case of deaths in a vehicular accident.”

The court also directed the state government to pay the total amount with 9 per cent interest from the date of application for compensation.

The petition was filed by the widow and two minor sons of deceased Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sadhara village of Bilaspur tehsil in Yamunanagar district. The deceased was 39 at the time of his death.

On November 4, 2012, deceased Jaswinder Singh along with his son were on their way home in Sadhaura on motorcycle when a herd of nilgais showed on the road near Kurali Bus Stop. The nilgais hit against the motorcycle, following which the deceased and his son fell on the road and suffered multiple injuries. Both were admitted to hospital but Jaswinder Singh later succumbed to his injuries.

The petitioners were initially given Rs 30,as 000 compensation by the state on the basis of the government orders dated November 3, 1998, in case of death of an adult in the attack of wild animals.

Unsatisfied with the compensation, the petitioners approached the High Court seeking Rs 20 lakh compensation. In the meanwhile, the state government vide its instructions dated February 19, 2014, enhanced the compensation to Rs 2 lakh in case of death of an adult in the attack of wild animals.

