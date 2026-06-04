Nihangs launch ‘Khalsa tax’ drive against Himachal entry levy, warn of wider stir

Opposition to Himachal Pradesh’s entry tax on out-of-state vehicles took a dramatic turn on Wednesday as members of the Nihang organisation Tarna Dal launched a symbolic “Khalsa tax” collection drive on Himachal-registered vehicles entering Punjab near Kiratpur Sahib.

The campaign, led by Nihang leader Achhar Singh, was carried out along the Kiratpur Sahib-Manali highway, a key route connecting Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. Protesters described the exercise as a symbolic response to the entry tax imposed by the Himachal Pradesh government on vehicles entering the hill state.

According to those leading the agitation, the collection drive was conducted for a limited period to highlight public resentment against what they termed an unjustified financial burden on travellers, transporters and businesses from neighbouring states.

The controversy centres on Himachal Pradesh’s toll and entry tax policy for vehicles entering the state through designated entry points. The issue intensified after revised rates came into effect on April 1, 2026, triggering opposition from transport unions, traders and residents of Punjab and Haryana who frequently travel to Himachal Pradesh.

Protesters argue that the levy affects not only tourists but also farmers, traders, transport operators and residents of border areas who depend on regular interstate movement for business and livelihood.

While the Himachal Pradesh government has maintained that the tax is a legitimate source of revenue for infrastructure development and road maintenance, critics contend that it imposes an additional burden on people already grappling with rising transportation costs.

Speaking during the protest, Achhar Singh said the campaign was intended as a response to what protesters view as discriminatory taxation on vehicles from Punjab and other states entering Himachal Pradesh. He claimed that contributions had been collected from vehicles regardless of the state in which they were registered.

Story continues below this ad

“We have not forced anybody to pay a particular amount. We have asked them to contribute according to their wish. But if the government does not resolve the issue, we will set up a permanent Khalsa tax point here and may also fix a specific amount,” he said.

He maintained that the symbolic collection should not be viewed as a conventional toll tax and claimed that the money collected would be used for “Sarbat da Bhala” (public welfare). He also said motorists were requested, not compelled, to contribute.

Achhar Singh added that several vehicles were allowed to pass without making any contribution when long queues began forming and there was a risk of traffic congestion.

Warning of a wider agitation, he said the protest could intensify if governments failed to address public concerns. Protest leaders have repeatedly demanded withdrawal of the entry tax structure, which they say is adversely affecting interstate travel and trade.

Story continues below this ad

The latest action comes amid a broader agitation spearheaded by various organisations and a Sangharsh Committee led by Gaurav Rana. Demonstrations have been held in recent weeks at several locations along routes linking Punjab and Himachal Pradesh.

Agitators argue that the levy could discourage tourism, increase transportation expenses and affect commercial activity between the two neighbouring states. They point out that Punjab contributes significantly to Himachal Pradesh’s tourist inflow and that the economies of the two states are closely linked.

The issue has resonated particularly in districts along the Punjab-Himachal border, where thousands travel daily for employment, education, trade and agricultural activities. Protesters claim that additional entry charges create unnecessary hurdles for communities that have traditionally enjoyed seamless movement across state boundaries.

Trade bodies and transport associations have also expressed concern that higher transportation costs could eventually be passed on to consumers through increased freight and logistics expenses.

Story continues below this ad

Police personnel remained deployed near the protest site on Wednesday as authorities monitored the situation to ensure traffic movement was not disrupted. Officials remained on alert amid warnings from protest groups that further action could follow if their demands were not addressed.

Earlier, acting Akal Takht Jathedar Kuldeep Singh Gargaj had described the Himachal Pradesh levy as a “jaziya tax”.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, who had earlier been involved in discussions with the agitating groups, could not be contacted for comment.

With religious, social and transport organisations increasingly backing the agitation, pressure is mounting on both Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments to find a resolution before the dispute escalates further.