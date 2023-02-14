Man says ‘Nihangs’ damaged car, files police complaint

Mohali police on Monday received a complaint by a man who claimed that some men “dressed like nihangs” had damaged his car in Phase VII.

The incident had happened near the site where Quami Insaaf Morcha is holding a protest.

Police said that they have started investigation of the complaint that has been filed against unknown persons.

According to the complaint, the car owner — identified as Bunty —has told the police that the incident took place when he, along with a friend, had parked the vehicle near a liquor vend and were consuming alcohol on Monday.

“Some people dressed like nihangs came up to the vehicle and asked us not to consume alcohol there. We left the place and went to near the Tibet market nearby. Later, suddenly around seven to eight people appeared out of nowhere and attacked my car,” Bunty alleged.

Bunty said that he had lodged a complaint with Phase VIII police about the incident.

SP(Rural), Navreet Virk, said that he had come to know about the incident from the police control room and they were verifying the complaint.