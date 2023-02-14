scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Man says ‘Nihangs’ damaged car, files police complaint

“Some people dressed like nihangs came up to the vehicle and asked us not to consume alcohol there. We left the place and went to near the Tibet market nearby. Later, suddenly around seven to eight people appeared out of nowhere and attacked my car,” Bunty alleged.

"Some people dressed like nihangs came up to the vehicle and asked us not to consume alcohol there. Suddenly, around seven to eight people appeared out of nowhere and attacked my car," Bunty alleged.
Mohali police on Monday received a complaint by a man who claimed that some men “dressed like nihangs” had damaged his car in Phase VII.

The incident had happened near the site where Quami Insaaf Morcha is holding a protest.

Police said that they have started investigation of the complaint that has been filed against unknown persons.

According to the complaint, the car owner — identified as Bunty —has told the police that the incident took place when he, along with a friend, had parked the vehicle near a liquor vend and were consuming alcohol on Monday.

Bunty said that he had lodged a complaint with Phase VIII police about the incident.

SP(Rural), Navreet Virk, said that he had come to know about the incident from the police control room and they were verifying the complaint.

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 07:19 IST
290 policemen, 26 checkpoints, special patrolling: Chandigarh Police steps up vigil for Valentine’s Day

