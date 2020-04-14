Nihangs condemn attack on ASI, but say cops shouldn’t be ‘high-handed’

A Patiala local court remanded all 11 accused in the case in an 11-day police custody. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi) A Patiala local court remanded all 11 accused in the case in an 11-day police custody. (Express Photo: Harmeet Sodhi)

A day after a group of ‘Nihangs’ attacked a police team in Patiala in which an ASI’s hand was chopped off, Nihangs at the holy town of Anandpur Sahib Monday condemned the attack but demanded that there should not be any ‘high-handedness” by the police.

Anandpur Sahib is considered to be the headquarters for many Nihang groups. A group of Nihangs at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib were of the view that some people who were “wearing the garb of Nihangs” had not done the right thing by attacking the policemen, They, however, hinted that there had been initial confrontation between the two sides, which degenerated into the attack.

Read| ‘Nihangs’ chop off Punjab policeman’s hand, injure two others in Patiala; 8 arrested

ASI Harjeet Singh’s hand was cut with a sword while three other Punjab policemen and a mandi official sustained injuries when the Nihangs attacked them after being asked to show curfew passes at a vegetable market in Patiala Sunday morning.

Baba Ranjodh Singh, a Nihang, who had come to Anandpur Sahib from Qila Taragarh Sahib to pay obeisance on Baisakhi said that it was an unfortunate incident and the Nihangs should not have done what they did. “It was totally wrong to have attacked the policemen with sharp edged weapons. We condemn it. However the police must also work sensibly. There should not be any provocation from any side,” he said.

Baba Bhupinder Singh, another Nihang accompanying the group, also condemned the attack and said that no sensible person could ever support such anti-social activity.

Another Nihang, Baba Tara Singh also condemned the attack on Patiala police. “The Nihangs must refrain from doing such things. But the police must also behave, there must be something more in the story. The Nihangs could be provoked, but under no condition should we take up violence,” he said.

The Jathedar of Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib, Giani Raghbir Singh, termed the attack as sad. “In this difficult hour, the doctors, policemen and other supporting staff are helping people and they should not be subjected to violence. However, the police should also not act in a highhanded manner,” he said.

Accused in 11-day police remand

Meanwhile, a Patiala local court remanded all 11 accused in the case in an 11-day police custody. DGP Dinkar Gupta said they will “complete the probe in 10 days and move for trial on fast track to ensure quick & deterrent action in this case”.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Harjeet Singh (50) is recovering at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh after doctors reattached his hand in an over seven-hour-long surgery Sunday.

DGP said the patient is doing well and only his wife is currently allowed to meet him once a day.

Chief Minister Punjab Amarinder Singh too enquired about the health of the ASI and said the “entire state was proud of him”. “The entire police force is currently engaged in the difficult and momentous task of enforcing the curfew and providing relief to the needy, while putting their own lives on the line. Any such assault on the force will not be tolerated,” he said.

The police have, meanwhile, also arrested three persons in Hoshiarpur, Batala and Malout respectively for social media posts defending the Nihang attack and for spreading religious hatrCaption: Group of Nihangs at Gurdwara Takht Sri Kesgarh Sahib in Anandpur Sahib Monday. Man Aman Singh Chhina

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.