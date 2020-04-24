Nihang dera being run with panchayat’s help: Govt tells HC

The Dera was also sealed by the police soon after the incident. (Representational Photo) The Dera was also sealed by the police soon after the incident. (Representational Photo)

THE Nihang Dera complex, which also houses Gurdwara Khichri Sahib, in Patiala’s Balbera village is being taken care of by a committee comprising the members of local panchayat, Punjab government told the High Court on Friday. The Dera head was held for his involvement in an attack on a Punjab Police party in Patiala on April 12 in which an ASI’s hand was chopped off by one of the accused. The Dera was also sealed by the police soon after the incident.

“A Granthi has been appointed and Parkash Ceremony and Path is being performed with full Maryada,” the government told the court in response to a petition filed by Balwinder Kaur, whose husband Balwinder Singh, son Jagmeet Singh and others had got into a fight with the police.

The court was also informed that the livestock at the complex has been sent to a stable and is being taken care of.

