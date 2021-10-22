scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Nihang accused of killing Lakhbir may have taken him to Singhu site

The officer said Lakhbir Singh, who was found with his hand chopped and with multiple injuries, was in touch with the accused Sarabjit Singh. Sarabjit reportedly frequently visited Lakhbir's village Cheema Kalan.

Written by Navjeevan Gopal | Chandigarh |
October 22, 2021 2:36:57 am
Police near the site where the body was found at the Singhu border (Express file photo)

The 35-year-old labourer who was found murdered at the farmers’ protest site in Singhu last week in Delhi, allegedly for desecrating the Sikh holy book, was taken there by the Nihang Sikh who was the first to be arrested in the case, a top Punjab Police officer told The Indian Express.

The officer said Lakhbir Singh, who was found with his hand chopped and with multiple injuries, was in touch with the accused Sarabjit Singh. Sarabjit reportedly frequently visited Lakhbir’s village Cheema Kalan.

Read |Sikh activists give Rs 1 lakh to Singhu victim’s wife, daughters

As per a police functionary, Sarabjit had moved to Dubai after Class 10 for four-five years, and got married in 2007 to a woman, but the marriage had ended in a divorce in 2017. The same year, he is said to have gone to Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, got baptised and became a Nihang.

Lakhbir Singh

Meanwhile, the Budha Dal Nihang sect, in a video, distanced itself from Nihang leader Aman Singh, whose photo had appeared with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. The sect said Aman Singh had formed a separate group of own, and had been warned not to use the Budha Dal name. The Budha Dal video added that they respect those who “punished” the “wicked” at Singhu border and would assist them in their legal fight.

Asked about the video, Aman Singh told The Indian Express: “In times of trouble, a person is deserted by everyone.”

Police records show several cases against Aman Singh, including attempt to murder, trespass and under the NDPS Act. He was imprisoned in 2017 on the charges. Aman Singh said he was false implicated in the cases.

