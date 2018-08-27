Nightclubs in Mohali: Making hay while the moon shines

Policemen at a nightclub at Zirakpur on Saturday night. (Express photo) Policemen at a nightclub at Zirakpur on Saturday night. (Express photo)

“Char baj gaye, lekin party abhi baaki hai,” the popular party soundtrack is holding true for Mohali nightclubs these days. In the last couple of months, the Mohali district administration and police have been facing a tough time enforcing time restrictions on these night clubs that are emerging more as a menace than recreational places for youngsters.

Defying the District Magistrate’s orders by running these clubs and discotheques way beyond the permissible hours, owners of such premises come from different walks of life.

Doctor, wholesale medicine distributor, restaurant owner, businessmen and politicians’ kin are the ones who are running these nightclubs getting popular among the young crowd of the district.

Till last year, Mohali was not much known for its nightlife. The youngsters preferred to come to Chandigarh, which hosts more than three dozen popular nightclubs, discotheques, pubs and bars. These night joints remain open till midnight on weekdays. But in the last one year, strict enforcement of closing hours in Chandigarh have forced the revellers to look for alternatives.

Party scene in Mohali has picked up with nearly a dozen nightclubs and discotheques coming up across the district, especially in Mohali and Zirakpur. More and more people are thronging these clubs in Mohali because most of these remain open till early in the morning.

Six clubs — Hypnotics, Hope Highway, Almas, Junk Yard, Cyanide and The Village — are located in Zirakpur while two clubs — Hollywood and The Walking Street — are located in Mohali. All fall within Mohali district administration’s jurisdiction.

Dr Sanjay Verma and Amit Aggarwal are the co-owners of Hope Highway Club. Dr Verma hails from Sangrur and also runs a hospital in Hisar district of Haryana. He started the business of night club a few years ago with his partner Amit Aggarwal who belongs to Solan in Himachal Pradesh. Amit Aggarwal was a wholesale distributor of medicines.

“We strictly follow the deadlines. All the rules and regulations prescribed by the district administration are duly followed at our club,” Amit told Chandigarh Newsline.

Almas is owned by Karan and two of his partners, Rinku and Maninder Singh. The club is mainly managed by Karan who belongs to Malout. He comes from a jewellers’ family.

“We started this club after working for a few months at a nightclub in Chandigarh. Most of the days, people from Chandigarh land in our club after 12 midnight. The deadlines should be eased. In fact, we are going to request the Deputy Commissioner and request her that the timings should be extended at least till 2 am,” Rinku told Newsline.

Hypnotics nightclub, which is located at Zirakpur, is being run by Simran and Palli. Club’s actual owner Parminder Singh also runs Nimantran restaurant. He has given the club on lease to Simran and Palli. Last week Palli was booked after the police raided the club and found that the party was going on beyond the permissible hours.

Junk Yard’s owner Ajit Pal Singh used to work at a nightclub in Chandigarh. He started his own club at Zirakpur. “People come to clubs late in the evening to have fun. They party hard after their daylong work and then go home. But there are a few miscreants who spoil the show. The district administration should extend the deadlines. If they don’t, we have no option but to obey the timings, which we do,” Ajit Pal Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Cyanide nightclub is owned by Gurdeep Mavi who was also booked in the last last month for defying the District Magistrate’s orders after the police found that a late night party was going on at his club. He hails from Sirhind town of Fatehgarh Sahib and used to work at a nightclub in Chandigarh three years ago.

Hollywood, which is located in Mohali on the airport road, is owned by Mayor Kulwant Singh’s son Sarbjeet Singh. Sarbjeet was not available for comment but Mayor Kulwant claimed that they never opened the club after the permissible time.

Mohali’s Deputy Commissioner Gurpreet Kaur Sapra said that she had ordered the nightclubs to close till 12 midnight but there were reports that the clubs used to function after the permissible time which was unfortunate. However, she got the clubs checked last Sunday and all of them were found closed after 12 midnight.

“Although it took some time to enforce timings on these clubs, they have now started abiding by the deadlines,” Sapra said.

Criminal cases against club owners, managers

Palli, who runs Hypnotics club at Zirakpur, is currently facing a criminal case. He was booked earlier this month after some bouncers at his club misbehaved with mediapersons and also broke their cameras.

Owners of The Walking Street, Akshay Kumar and Sajan Mahajan, are also facing an FIR, after the police raided the club and found that the club’s main gate was closed but the party was going on inside after the permissible timing.

The owner of Cyanide, Gurdeep Mavi, was booked by the police after his club was found defying the closure timings.

No separate rules or regulations for opening nightclubs

There are no separate rules in the excise policy for opening a nightclub. Anyone who wants to start a nightclub should first acquire a liquor licence for serving liquor. After acquiring the licence, the nightclub could be run easily.

Before starting a nightclub, the owners have to run a restaurant first. The owners must generate his GST number which must be displayed in the restaurant. The restaurant should be located at a commercial place and must have a sitting capacity of 40 people. The owners have to take the licence for serving food. Before applying for the bar licence, the owner of the restaurant must run the restaurant for three months.

After running the restaurant for three months, the owner becomes eligible for acquiring the liquor licence. After acquiring the liquor licence, the liquor could be served at the restaurant bars. But the liquor which is sold in Punjab could be served at nightclubs but in Phase 11 during the raid at ‘The Walking Street’ nightclub two weeks ago, the police found liquor which was bought from Chandigarh.

During the late night parties, loud music is also played in the clubs for which clubs need to take separate permission from the pollution department. It is mandatory to take the permission from the local police and the pollution control department for playing music even at a marriage party.

The nightclub owners also acquire the liquor licence and then start the nightclubs. Although the district administration has instructions to close the clubs by 12 midnight, most of the nightclubs used to run till 4 am until it became an issue.

