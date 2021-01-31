Nightclub sealed for serving hookah, 5 booked

Five people, including the owner, manager, and three workers of night club Boulevard, in Sector 26, were booked for serving hookah to customers. (Representational)

Five people, including the owner, manager, and three workers of night club Boulevard, in Sector 26, were booked for serving hookah to customers, on Friday night. The club was also sealed for the next three days.

SDM (East) Ruchi Singh Bedi conducted a raid at the night club during which two hookahs were also seized.

The owner, Divya Malik, was not present in the club when the raid was conducted. Police said that the manager Karan and three other workers were yet to be arrested. A case was registered under various charges of IPC and section 58 of Disaster Management Act 2005 at PS-26.

SHO PS 26, Inspector Jasbir Singh, said, “The surprise checking will continue.”

Recently, UT Adviser Manoj Parida announced license cancellation of nightclubs caught serving hookah to customers.

In the last two months, as many as 26 FIRs have been lodged against owners and managers of night clubs, pubs etc for serving hookahs to customers. The money for serving hookah being charged hourly ranging from Rs 800, Rs 1200. Rs 1800 and even Rs 2500.