Night temperature in Chandigarh recorded below normal for first time this season

DURING THE intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Chandigarh recorded the coldest night of season with the minimum temperature slipping below normal first time in this season .

The temperature recorded around 2 am on Saturday was at a minimum of 5.1 degree Celsius – which is 1 Degree Celsius below normal. On Friday, the minimum temperature was 6.6 degree Celcius – which is 1 Degree Celcius above normal. Last year in December, the night temperature had slipped to 3.4 C. The day temperature also continue to remain below the normal maximum.

Officials of the MeT department said while no major change is expected in the day temperatures even during the next week, a slight improvement may be recorded in the night temperatures next week. A rainfall is also expected on the new year day.

The maximum temperature on Saturday was 9 degree Celsius below normal and was recorded at a maximum of 11.7 degree Celcius. Overall, the MeT department records reveal that it has been the coldest December at least since 2014 and in some parts even since 2009. The day temperature on Sunday has been predicted to remain around 11 degree Celcius. While the night temperature will continue to remain around 5-7 degree Celsius at least till the new year’s eve, an increase is expected in view of the predicted rainfall on January 1 and 2.

