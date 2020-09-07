Night curfew to be from 9:30 pm to 5 am from now: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File)

A few days after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh decided to continue with night and weekend curfew in the state despite the Centre’s guidelines against any curfew by states, he announced some relaxations on Monday, including opening of non-essential shops on Saturdays, hotels and restaurants on all seven days. He also gave a relaxation of 2.30 hours in the night curfew.

The night curfew would be in place in all cities from 9:30 pm to 5 am from now, he said. Earlier, the night curfew was imposed from 7 pm to 5 am and weekend curfew on Saturday and Sunday. A government statement said the decision has been taken after suggestions from party MLAs and state’s health adviser Dr K K Talwar, who was of the view that these relaxations should be given with precautions.

In Mohali, shops will open as in Chandigarh and Panchkula. The decision was announced during the virtual meeting with Punjab Congress MLAs to review Covid situation.

PSPCL directed TO GIVE ACTUAL BILLS

Responding to complaints of shopkeepers getting inflated bills even though their shops had remained closed for a long duration, the CM directed the electricity department not to charge bills on the average of the previous year but to send actual bills.

COMPENSATION FOR CONTSRUCTION WORKERS

Amarinder also announced cash compensation of Rs 1,500 for construction workers who test positive or whose immediate family has tested positive and they have to be quarantined. He asked the Congress MLAs to take the lead in distribution of free food packets to poor patients who have tested positive to enable them to have enough ration at least for seven-10 days during home isolation.

‘COUNTER NEGATIVE AND AAP PROPAGANDA’

During the meeting, Amarinder directed the MLAs and ministers to aggressively counter the negative propaganda being spread by certain anti-social elements and AAP on Covid testing and organ harvesting. He urged them to reach out to people in their constituencies through workers, sarpanches, and, in fact, rope in the sarpanches to lead by example and persuade people to follow all health protocols strictly.

Asserting that his government will not tolerate anti-Punjab and anti-Punjabi propaganda, the CM said he had asked the police to crack down on such elements.

People should be encouraged to identify the mischief makers and inform the police, he said, adding that they should be told that oximeters are no substitute for testing and delayed testing was leading to increased fatalities. The oximeters can only help by guiding a person to seek admission in hospital when oxygen saturation levels become low, he said, adding that his government is procuring 50,000 additional oximeters to be given to health staff and Asha workers, as well as some of the home isolation patients, he said.

The CM also asked the MLAs to visit their constituencies and hospitals to establish better communication with the people and boost their morale.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.