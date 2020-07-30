Night curfew may continue with added time restrictions

Even as Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open from August 5, the UT is yet to take a call.

Owing to surge in Covid cases in Chandigarh, the UT administration may not go ahead with some relaxations provided under Unlock 3 guidelines issued by the central government. The UT will be issuing its final decision on Thursday.

Sources in UT administration said that they will not go ahead with the removal of night curfew as allowed by Centre in unlock 3 and rather the timings will be stricter.

“We may continue with night curfew and rather are thinking of making the timings even more strict, like curfew from 8 pm to 5 am. We will decide in the meeting tomorrow,” a senior officer of the administration said. Even as Centre has allowed gyms and yoga institutes to open from August 5, the UT is yet to take a call.

MICRO CONTAINMENT ZONES IN CHANDIGARH NOW

Adviser Manoj Parida said, there will be micro-containment zones after mapping of new cases coming from different sectors and areas.

