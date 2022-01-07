Night curfew in UT begins today, shops to be shut by 5 pm

The Chandigarh administration, in a bid to check the massive Covid spike in the UT, held a meeting on Thursday and imposed a night curfew, besides putting in place several other restrictions, which included the mandatory shutting of shops in crowded markets by 5pm daily.

Thursday’s decisions were taken in a war room meeting that was chaired by UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit. UT on Thursday witnessed a fresh surge, with 331 new cases reported in the last 24 hours.

During Thursday’s meeting, it was decided that the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 pm. However, essential activities — including emergency services, medical facilities, transport of essential goods, and operation of multiple shifts in industries and offices (both government and private) — will be permitted. Movement of people and goods on national and state highways as well as cargo and transport buses, trains and airplanes will also be permitted, with detailed prohibitory orders about the same to be issued by the Chandigarh District Magistrate. It was also decided that all educational institutions, including schools, colleges universities, coaching institutions, shall remain closed till furtehr notice. However, these institutions will maintain their academic schedule through online teaching. Medical and nursing colleges may continue to function normally in offline mode.

The administration also directed that all government offices in the UT, except those dealing in essential services/departments, will function with 50 per cent in-person attendance, while the rest of the staff may work from home. It was also decided that the services of any staff of UT administration can be utilised in the essential services/departments.

All private offices, too, are also expected to function with 50 per cent staff, while the rest work from home. “Gathering for any purpose should be restricted to 50 individuals for indoor and 100 for outdoor. However, the total number of persons shall not exceed 50 per cent of the area’s capacity. In Sabzi Mandi of Sector 26, only vendors who are fully vaccinated will be allowed. No entry for retail general public shall be allowed from January 10,” the administration said.

RESTRICTIONS FOR CROWDED MARKETS

Palika Bazar and Sadar Bazar of Sector 19, Patel Market in Sector 15, Shastri Market and mobile market in Sector 22, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and all Apni Mandis will have to close by 5pm daily henceforth. The Administrator also appealed to the citizens to strictly follow Covid protocols by wearing masks, maintaining social distance and hand hygiene.

TELECONSULTATION AT PGI

Purohit expressed serious concerns about several doctors of PGI who have tested positive in the past few days, and at the behest of the Director approved requests of teleconsultation and elective surgeries to be put on hold till further notice.

The Administrator also discussed the issue of incomplete testing data updates on the requisite portal which has been resulting in a projection of an incorrect high-positivity rate. “Incorrect data can cause undue panic among the public; it obstructs research of scientists working on different aspects of the third wave and will mandate the imposition of unnecessary restrictions,” Purohit said.

He directed the health authorities to rope in more data entry operators. Earlier, the Administrator had reviewed the medical infrastructure availability in the city, oxygen supply, beds availability, etc, and expressed satisfaction with the arrangements. Based on the current information, Chandigarh has 665 active cases. There are 46 containment zones in Chandigarh at present.