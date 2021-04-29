Night curfew from 6 pm in Chandigarh, Mohali

Adviser Manoj Parida said they did not decide on a weekend lockdown on the lines of Mohali as it will be effective only if implemented in Panchkula as well. (File)

A day after UT administrator Governor VP Singh Badnore met representatives of various political parties, the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday sought to align itself with the Covid curbs imposed by Mohali and Panchkula by extending the night curfew from 6pm to 5am, beginning Thursday. All shops, malls, multiplexes, restaurants and bars will now close by 5pm although home delivery will be allowed up to 9 pm. There will, however, be no weekend curfew.

This decision was taken at the war room meeting chaired by Badnore. Adviser Manoj Parida said they did not decide on a weekend lockdown on the lines of Mohali as it will be effective only if implemented in Panchkula as well. “We want to get the reaction of Haryana government on this issue, if they too favour a weekend curfew, we can work on it.” Mohali follows a weekend lockdown from 6pm Friday to 5am Monday.

Later, in a notification issued by the office of District Magistrate Mandip Brar, people engaged in essential services were allowed movement during the curfew hours. Hotels, bars, restaurants, etc, will be closed by 6pm but the kitchens can open for home delivery up to 9 pm. Interstate vehicular movement is allowed.

There will be no bar on the movement of pregnant women, and ailing people. Passengers returning from railway station, airport, ISBT-17, ISBT-43 will also be allowed to reach their destinations. The manufacturing units too will be allowed to open. And workers of these units can commute by showing their I-cards.

Mohali Administration issued new instructions as per which curfew will be imposed in the district from 6 pm to 5 am on all days and from 6 pm every Friday to 5 am every Monday.

The order issued by DC Girish Dayalan under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) further said that bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, swimming pools, coaching centres and sports complexes will remain closed. The restaurants will remain closed for dine-in with home delivery allowed up to 9 pm, while all shops (including those in malls and multiplexes etc) will be shut by 5 pm every day.

The orders state that private offices, including service industry, have been allowed to ‘work from home’ only. The bare minimum staff involved in critical operations (such as maintenance) will be allowed to come to office with curfew passes.

There will be a complete ban on social, religious, cultural, political and sports-related gatherings except for weddings, cremations and funerals which will be regulated. For weddings, a maximum gathering of 20 will be allowed and curfew timings will be applicable. Moreover, every gathering of over 10 persons will require permission from the concerned SDM.

For cremations and funerals, a maximum gathering of 20 will be allowed. The curfew timings will not be applicable and it will not require permission. However, persons who have attended any large gatherings anywhere will need to mandatorily home quarantine themselves for five days and get themselves tested following the five-day period.

The hospitals and chemist shops will remain open. The shops selling essentials including fruit, vegetables and grocery will also remain open.