Night curbs return in Panchkula, cap set on number of guests

The number of Covid cases has witnessed a slow but steady increase in Panchkula, prompting district authorities on Saturday to re-impose several restrictions, while also making it mandatory for only fully vaccinated people to enter offices of public dealing. Night curfew has also been re-imposed in the district.

According to orders issued by the District Magistrate, there will be a complete ban on movement from 11 pm to 5 am in the district. Apart from this, only 50 per cent of a hall’s capacity can be used in all indoor and open spaces — with a cap of a maximum of 200 persons in indoor gatherings and 300 in outdoor gatherings.

Along with this, strict adherence to the norms of Covid-19 — including wearing masks and following social distancing — has been made mandatory in the district. Officials said in case of an event being held, the organizers will be held responsible for allowing entry to only fully vaccinated people. Along with this, only those people who have been fully vaccinated against Covid will be allowed to enter government offices and facilities from January 1 onwards.

The orders further state that restaurants, bars (including those in hotels and malls), gyms, spas, and club houses (bars of restaurants/golf courses) will remain open only if they comply with all Covid norms and ensure social distancing. Similarly, cinema halls (in malls and those standalone) can stay open at full capacity while maintaining social distancing, Covid appropriate behavioral norms and adhering to instructions issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Colleges and polytechnics have been allowed to stay open and follow all Covid norms.

Various universities, institutes, government departments, and other recruitment agencies will be able to conduct entrance and recruitment examinations in the district with strict adherence to the revised SOPs.

Permission has been given to open training centers established under Haryana Skill Development Mission. Coaching institutes, libraries, training institutes (government or private) too have been allowed to open. Industrial training institutes have been allowed to run with 100 per cent capacity. Similarly, permission has been given to open all shops and shopping malls, and swimming pools, if all staff and visitors are fully vaccinated.

Religious places will be allowed to open with 50 persons at a time. Corporate offices have been allowed to open with full attendance.

Officials said that the principle of ‘No Mask-No Service’ has been asked to be strictly implemented. Only those people who will wear masks will be allowed to travel in public and private transport.

Shopkeepers have been asked to re-draw social distancing circles outside their shops.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police has been tasked with the constitution of inspection teams for the effective implementation of these orders.