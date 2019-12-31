Night continues to be cold in Chandigarh, 11 flights affected

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport said, the Air India’s Mumbai Chandigarh flight was delayed by 02:30 hours due to low visibility in Chandigarh. (Representational Image) A spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport said, the Air India’s Mumbai Chandigarh flight was delayed by 02:30 hours due to low visibility in Chandigarh. (Representational Image)

The minimum temperature on Monday for the third consecutive night continued to remain below normal even as a dense fog engulfed Chandigarh and its outskirts. Operations of at least 11 flights were affected from the Chandigarh International Airport due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi and Bangalore.

A 100-meter visibility was recorded on Monday morning which subsequently improved to 800 and 2,000 meters during the day, an official of the MeT department said. The minimum temperature recorded during the nights of Sunday and Monday was 3.5 degree Celsuis, 2 degree Celsuis below normal.

A spokesperson of the Chandigarh International Airport said, the Air India’s Mumbai Chandigarh flight was delayed by 02:30 hours due to low visibility in Chandigarh.

A total of 10 flights were affected due to unfavourable weather conditions at other stations. While four flights, including Delhi-Chandigarh GoAir, Air India Dharmshala-Chandigarh Indigo Delhi-Chandigarh and Air Asia’s Delhi Chandigarh were cancelled, and six flights, including Go Air Ahmedabad-Chandigarh, Indigo Bangalore-Chandigarh, AirAsia Bangalore-Chandigarh flight, AirAsia Delhi Chandigarh, Vistara Delhi-Chandigarh and Indigo Bangalore-Chandigarh were delayed.

The maximum temperature on Monday recorded a slight increase of 2 degrees Celsius since Sunday.

The maximum temperature was 13.8 degree Celsius, which is 7 degrees Celsius below normal. A moderate fog is likely to continue during the mornings and evenings on Tuesday and on new year’s day.

In a statement on Monday, the MeT department said, “The weather is likely to be dry during the next 48 hours; light to moderate rain/thundershowers likely at isolated places during the subsequent 24-hours and at a few places thereafter in the state. Shallow to moderate fog is likely at a few places during the next three days in the state.”

The maximum temperature on Tuesday is expected to remain around 12 degrees Celsuis. The night temperature will continue to remain around 5 degrees Celsuis till January 1 and may improve after that, officials said. A light rainfall is also expected after January 1, 2020.

