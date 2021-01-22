Nigerian man held for cyber crime: Accused trapped victims through voice changing apps

Francis Emeka Duruobai, 37, a Nigerian national, who was arrested for being involved in cyber-crime, was trapping people using female voice changing mobile applications to lure them with gifts.

Police sources said that Francis Emeka was in a relationship with a woman from Ranchi, Jharkhand, whose role is also under scanner.

Sources said three years back, Francis married a woman, and a couple has a child. Police sources said that the woman from Ranchi was living with the couple in their rented accommodation in Greater Noida. She managed to escape days before the Chandigarh Police raided the accused’s rented accommodation. Police said the role of Francis’s wife is also under scanner.

Francis had duped a man from Sector 21 of Rs 14.63 lakh posing as a woman from UK in 2020.

“Various ATM cards of different bank accounts, in which the victim had deposited the money in various installments, were recovered from the possession of Francis. He has accepted his involvement in the crime. We have evidences more people involved in the crime. He disclosed about his links with a woman from Ranchi. We are investigating all his disclosures,” said Inspector Devinder Singh, from the cyber-crime cell.

Francis was arrested on Tuesday and was remanded in four-day police custody on Wednesday. A cyber cell team of SI Sunil Kumar, head constable Bahadur Lal was stationed in Noida for last one fortnight in the search of accused Francis Emeka Duruobai. One Sandisk pendrive ,14 mobile phones along with sim cards, one HP laptop, seven debit cards, three bank passbooks were recovered from his possession.