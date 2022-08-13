Nigerian held for possessing 274 gm heroin worth `30L

August 13, 2022 2:21:50 am
A 25-YEAR-OLD Nigerian national was arrested for possessing 274 gm heroin worth around Rs 30 lakh in international market near Ramdarbar railway underbridge on Thursday night.
The accused was identified as Benjamin. He was remanded in four-day police custody. The 274 gm heroin is a commercial quantity.
Police said Benjamin had arrived in India from Nigeria on business visa in December 2020. He stays at Guru Nanak Enclave in Tilak Nagar, Delhi. A team of the Operations Cell under the supervision of DSP Jasbir Singh arrested him.
Police said that the team was on patrolling duty in view of the Independence Day when they spotted the suspect.
Sub-Inspector Ramesh Kumar and his team members stopped the suspect and seized the narcotics from his possession. Sources said that the suspect had tried to misled the police team.
Later, S-I Ramesh Kumar informed DSP Jasbir Singh and SP Ketan Bansal about the seizure. Sources said that the accused is a native of Edaeni, Street 32 Enugu, Nigeria.
Police have passed the information about the arrest of Benjamin to the Nigerian embassy in Delhi. A case was registered at Sector 31 police station.
