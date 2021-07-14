Nigerian among two held for online fraud of Rs 1.08 crore

Two persons including a Nigerian national, were arrested Tuesday for committing an online fraud of Rs 1.08 crore with retired Wg Cdr Bikram Dev Singh. The two men were identified as Godwin Afambu, 45, of Abeokuta, Nigeria, and Navneet Singh, 35, of Krishna Nagar, Delhi. Cyber cell personnel arrested them from Delhi.

A local court remanded them in six-day police custody. Police said mobile phone numbers registered with the bank accounts in which the cheated money was deposited have been ascertained and the phones recovered from their possession.

Police said that a complaint from Wg Cdr Bikram Dev Singh was received. He stated that he had received Facebook friend request of Jasmine Wilson and during the chat on Facebook Messenger, he shared his WhatsApp number and chatting started with Jasmine Wilson on a virtual mobile number. Singh claimed that the woman told him that she visits India every six months to make purchase of Mucuna Nut from a local farmer in Taksing, Arunachal Pradesh, for the company. She told him about a business proposal about buying Mucuna Nut (20 gm) per sachet at $1,000 (Rs 71,000) from local farmer and supply it to the company at $3000 (Rs 2,10,000) per sachet after registration as a dealer in India. After their allurement, he made a payment for 150 sachets. Thus, the alleged persons cheated the complainant to the tune of Rs 1.08 crore on the pretext of doing business of Mucuna Nut. Investigation is on to know the whereabouts of other accused. A case was filed at Sector 19 PS.