Nigerian among two held for cyber fraud

TWO PEOPLE, including a Nigerian national, were arrested on Tuesday for duping a Chandigarh woman of Rs 13.31 lakh on the pretext of sending her gifts from England.

The police identified the accused as Satvinder Singh of Nangoli, and Nigerian national, Odoeke Fransic Ifeany, who lives in Tilak Nagar area of Delhi. Satvinder was remanded in judicial custody, while Ifeany was sent to four days of police custody by a local court.

According to investigators, around four months ago, the suspects got in touch with the woman through a social media app, which was being operated by Ifeany. The woman reported to the police that she came in contact with a person who called himself Richard and started communicating with him regularly through various other online modes.

After establishing trust, the suspect told her that he would send gifts to her on his birthday. A few days later, the woman received a call from a man who pretended to be a customs officer. The customs officer demanded a fee for releasing a parcel that had arrived and was addressed to her. The woman then called Richard, who confirmed that he had sent a box full of gold jewellery, and 10,000 pounds in cash for her. Police said the woman reported in her complaint told them that she deposited Rs 13,31,700 in different installments to different accounts for paying the tax money. However, she never received her parcel. A case was registered at PS 19 and investigation was started.