scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

NID foundation, Chandigarh University create Guinness Record for largest human formation of waving national flag

A total of 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation took 2 hours and 45 minutes to make the human image of a waving national flag and break the record internationally.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 13, 2022 8:42:30 pm
On the occasion, Governor Purohit said that with the feat, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.(Photo source: nid.foundation/Instagram)

Students of Chandigarh University, in association with NID foundation, on Saturday set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest human formation of a waving national flag at Chandigarh cricket stadium, Sector 16 on Saturday to mark 75 years of India’s independence.

The feat was achieved by breaking the previous record made by an institution in the United Arab Emirates.

A total of 5885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges along with volunteers of the NID Foundation took 2 hours and 45 minutes to make the human image of a waving national flag and break the record internationally. At least 25,000 people from various walks of life had gathered to witness the event, which the organisers said was their attempt to do something unique to mark the country’s Independence Day.

“The previous world record for the largest human formation of a waving national flag was set by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2017, where 4130 people had come together. That record now has been broken and a new one has been created by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University today,” confirmed Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream

Dangarikar verified the record and handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and NID chief patron and Chandigarh University vice chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

Sandhu later said, “Under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, we thought we will take an initiative and do something different this year at the international level. So we came up with the idea of breaking the 2017 Guinees World Record.”

Singh added that through the event, they also wanted to ignite the spirit of patriotism and nationalism among citizens and to motivate people to achieve the Government of India’s target of unfurling the Tricolour on top of 20 crore houses in the country.

Advertisement

Apart from Purohit and Sandhu, the others present during Saturday’s event were Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi; Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal; Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, and other senior officials of the UT administration.

On the occasion, Governor Purohit said that with the feat, Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat.

Advertisement

“The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University has been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom, has been absolutely commendable,” said Purohit.

More from Chandigarh

With inputs from PTI

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 08:42:30 pm

Most Popular

1

Salman Rushdie stabbed, Live Updates: Rajiv Gandhi's decision to ban 'The Satanic Verses' was justified, says Natwar Singh

2

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan’s labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Raksha Bandhan box office collection day 2: 1000 shows of Akshay Kumar's latest film reportedly cancelled after poor opening

Featured Stories

After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
After the attack on Salman Rushdie, remembering Sahir Ludhianvi
Words will win
Words will win
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Explained: The ancient Indian symbol of the swastika, its history and app...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
Resident of New Jersey, sympathetic to Iran: What we know of Salman Rushd...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
From discussions on blasphemy to intolerance, ‘Satanic Verses’ in Parliam...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
Newsmakers of the Week | TMC leader Anubrata Mondal, new Chhattisgarh BJP...
A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

A Rajasthan Royals owner slapped me 3-4 times: Ross Taylor

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism
Explained

Ancient Indian symbol of swastika, & appropriation by Nazism

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

‘Yes, Corbevax ups antibodies on existing vaccines but it’s no guarantee against sub-variants’

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

What history remembers, misses about Dalit freedom fighters

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Himachal Assembly passes bill against forced mass conversion

Cricket chases the American dream

Cricket chases the American dream

Premium
Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Independence Day: Events that define India’s journey

Premium
Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

Shah Faesal appointed deputy secretary in Ministry of Culture

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement