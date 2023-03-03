scorecardresearch
Friday, Mar 03, 2023
NIA stops Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh at Mohali airport, singer cancels Dubai show

In August last year, Mankirat Aulakh had also received a threat from Bishnoi’s rival Bambiha gang after Bishnoi and his aide Goldy Brar had taken the responsibility of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder.

Mankirat Aulkah was earlier questioned in November last year for his alleged links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. (Source : Mankirt Aulakh / Facebook)
A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday stopped Punjabi singer Mankirt Aulakh Aulakh at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport while the singer was going to board a flight for Dubai.

It is learnt that the NIA did not allow the singer to board the flight and he was sent back. It was not clear what was the purpose of stopping the singer at the airport. Mankirat, later shared a video message on his Instagram account, and said that he had to perform at a show in VII club in Dubai on Friday but it had to be cancelled due to some technical reasons.

“We shall soon announce the new dates of the show in two days,” the singer stated in his message.

Mankirat Aulkah was earlier questioned in November last year for his alleged links with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

An old video of Aulakh performing at a function with Bishnoi had also gone viral after the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. Meanwhile, the singer on Friday had posted on social media that the media should not blow an issue out of proportions.

First published on: 03-03-2023 at 22:18 IST
