scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 21, 2022

NIA raids villages in Haryana’s Sirsa over links with gangsters, recovers cache of arms and ammunition

According to the details available so far, the NIA teams raided a few suspected houses in the district's Chautala and Takhtmal villages. A team of NIA officials led by Inspector Amit Choube and comprising around a dozen officials reached Sirsa Tuesday night.

The NIA recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a few houses in Haryana's Sirsa district. (File/Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a few villages in Haryana’s Sirsa district early Wednesday over alleged links with gangsters in neighbouring states and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a few houses.

According to the details available so far, the NIA teams raided a few suspected houses in the district’s Chautala and Takhtmal villages. A team of NIA officials led by Inspector Amit Choube and comprising around a dozen officials reached Sirsa Tuesday night.

“They first conducted a raid at the residence of the Takhtmal village’s former sarpanch Jagsir Singh. The team recovered a 315-bore rifle, 12 bore rifle, another 315-bore country-made weapon, and 127 cartridges. Another raid was conducted at the residence of Chhotu Bhat in the Chautala village from where the NIA team recovered two walkie-talkie handsets, a .32 bore revolver and 27 cartridges,” a source privy to the developments said.

According to the information, both suspects are yet to be detained by the NIA officials for questioning. The NIA is also digging out old criminal records of both these suspects.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
Delhi Confidential: The Spread
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
5 Questions | ‘Budget not brought about seriously’: BRS MP K ...
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
72 artefacts awaiting repatriation from 11 countries, Lok Sabha told
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete
This BCCI pitch specialist is also a factory owner, MBA, ex-athlete

There had been incidents of youngsters from these villages and particularly the Dabwali and Kalanwali regions in the Sirsa district with alleged close contact with gangsters active in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Dabwali and Kalanwali areas border Punjab.

More from Chandigarh

Before this, the NIA had in October raided the houses of people in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh who were suspected to be in contact with gangsters.

First published on: 21-12-2022 at 01:16:56 pm
Next Story

Haryana records 19 active Covid cases as Centre sounds alert

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close