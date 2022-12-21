NIA raids villages in Haryana’s Sirsa over links with gangsters, recovers cache of arms and ammunition

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided a few villages in Haryana’s Sirsa district early Wednesday over alleged links with gangsters in neighbouring states and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a few houses.

According to the details available so far, the NIA teams raided a few suspected houses in the district’s Chautala and Takhtmal villages. A team of NIA officials led by Inspector Amit Choube and comprising around a dozen officials reached Sirsa Tuesday night.

“They first conducted a raid at the residence of the Takhtmal village’s former sarpanch Jagsir Singh. The team recovered a 315-bore rifle, 12 bore rifle, another 315-bore country-made weapon, and 127 cartridges. Another raid was conducted at the residence of Chhotu Bhat in the Chautala village from where the NIA team recovered two walkie-talkie handsets, a .32 bore revolver and 27 cartridges,” a source privy to the developments said.

According to the information, both suspects are yet to be detained by the NIA officials for questioning. The NIA is also digging out old criminal records of both these suspects.

There had been incidents of youngsters from these villages and particularly the Dabwali and Kalanwali regions in the Sirsa district with alleged close contact with gangsters active in Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Delhi. Dabwali and Kalanwali areas border Punjab.

Before this, the NIA had in October raided the houses of people in Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh who were suspected to be in contact with gangsters.