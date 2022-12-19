Income Tax Department raids singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali

The Income Tax Department Monday conducted raids at singer Kanwar Grewal’s apartment in Mohali Sector-104. Grewal was a regular at the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi last year.

CRPF personnel guarded both Grewal’s apartment and the entire housing society while the raids were going on. Residents were asked to stay indoors till further orders.

The Income Tax Department officials conducted simultaneous raids at Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa’s house in Batala as well.

The Centre had recently banned Grewal’s song “Rihai” which called for the release of Sikh prisoners.

In 2020, Kanwar Grewal, along with Harf Cheema, had composed a song that goes “Khich le jatta khich tayari pecha pai gaya Centre naal…”, which became the anthem for the Delhi protest.

Kanwar Grewal’s ‘Ailaan’ was about the ongoing struggle of farmers in morchas. After video of ‘Ailaan’ was deleted from YouTube, Grewal released another version of the song – Ailaan Fer Taun (proclamation, once again) and declared that songs can be banned from social media, but not the voice of people.