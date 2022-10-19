scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

NIA raids house of woman advocate who represents A+ category gangsters

Advocate Shelly Sharma has been representing more than two dozen cases defending gangsters in Punjab and Chandigarh, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, an A+ category gangster in Punjab.

Advocate Shelly Sharma (centre) speaks to other advocates after the NIA raid at her residence in Chandigarh. (Express photo by Jaipal Singh)

A TEAM of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided the residence-cum-office of a practising Advocate Shelly Sharma and took away two of her phones from her house in Sector 27 on Tuesday. The team accompanied by the local police reached Advocate Sharma’s house around 6 am and questioned her for around three-and-a -half hours.

Advocate Sharma has been representing more than two dozen cases defending gangsters in Punjab and Chandigarh, including Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, an A+ category gangster in Punjab.

“I was taking a bath when one of my roommates told me about the NIA personnel, who were in more than 16 in number. I was scheduled to go to Amritsar in connection with a criminal case in the local court. The NIA personnel started throwing baseless questions at me. They asked me why I am handling the cases of gangsters and why they only come to me to represent their cases in courts. I told them that they come to me and I don’t go to them. The NIA left my house around 9.30 am. They took away two of my phones. I asked them to tell me about the specific probe or case, for which my phones are being taken. They did not tell me anything,” Sharma told the media.

She added that her clientele has increased since after the acquittal of many in the gangster Sukhna Kahlawna murder case in 2019. She claimed that it is a bid to scare her for taking up cases of particular people. Sources said that the NIA also scrutinised her laptops and computer. They took photocopies of some documents as well.

Jaspreet Kaur, who stays with Advocate Sharma, said, “I was in another room when she was being questioned. She is a professional advocate. She is only doing her job in a professional manner”. Meanwhile, the NIA raid led to a protest by the legal fraternity as many advocates practicing in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and District Court, Chandigarh, reached her house in Sector 27 in solidarity.

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 07:17:32 am
