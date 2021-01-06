Hizb-ul narco terror case: NIA files supplementary chargesheet against two more accused in Punjab

The agency further stated in the chargesheet that the investigation had also brought out that one accused purchased many immovable properties and luxury cars to be used as hideouts and for transportation of drugs and proceeds.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed supplementary chargesheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) narco terror case in the special court here on Tuesday.

The agency filed a chargesheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 419 (cheating by personation), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 201 (destruction of evidence) of the IPC, sections 27-A and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) sections 17, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Jaswant Singh alias Jassa and Gursant Singh alias Gora.

The NIA stated in the chargesheet that both the accused were involved in collection, distribution and selling of heroin smuggled from Pakistan, as well as in collection and channelisation of proceeds so generated for furthering the activities of HM.

The chargesheet further stated that accused Gursant Singh was one of the important members of terrorist gang and as a close associate of prime accused Iqbal Singh alias Shera was responsible for the safe movement of heroin and proceeds to various places and unknown persons.

The agency further stated in the chargesheet that the investigation had also brought out that he had purchased many immovable properties and luxury cars to be used as hideouts and for transportation of drugs and proceeds.

Earlier, a chargesheet was filed in October last year against ten accused persons — Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, Bikram Singh, Maninder Singh, Ranjit Singh, Jaswant Singh, Ranjit Singh, Gagandeep Singh, Iqbal Singh, Zafar Hussain Bhat (presently in Pakistan) and Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo.

This case was first registered by Punjab Police on April last year, following which Hilal Ahmed Shergojri was arrested and Rs 29 lakh was recovered from his possession.

NIA took up the investigation of the case in May and during the investigation, the agency found that accused Hilal, who had come to Amritsar to collect the amount of Rs 29 lakh, was a member of proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then HM commander of Kashmir Valley.

This led to busting of a major narco-terror module involved in smuggling and sale of heroin in India and channelizing of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan.