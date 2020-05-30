NIA files chargesheet against 10 in cross-border narco-terror network case

The chargesheet was filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, sections 13, 17, 18 and 40, the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 21, 25, 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. The chargesheet was filed under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, sections 13, 17, 18 and 40, the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 21, 25, 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against 10 persons in connection with the recovery of 500 gm heroin and Rs 1.20 lakh drug money in May last year. Among these 10 were Harmeet Singh Ph. D and Dubai-bases alleged drug smuggler Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, both of whom the agency had named as prime suspects.

Ph.D was said to have been killed this year in January near Lahore, Pakistan. He was considered the self-styled chief of the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) and was allegedly operating from Pakistan.

The agency filed the chargesheet against Harmeet Ph.D, Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, Jajbir Singh Samra, Harpreet Singh Happy, Varinder Singh Chahal, Nirmal Singh alias Neeldhari, Harjeet Singh alias Bagga and Jasbir Singh alias Shera under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC, sections 13, 17, 18 and 40, the Unlawful Activities and Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections 21, 25, 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The agency said in the chargesheet that the roles of Ph.D and Hakimzada emerged prominently in running the narco-terror network to further the terrorist activities of KLF.

The NIA further said that the network included persons involved in smuggling/ selling of heroin, militant elements and hawala operatives based in Punjab, Delhi and Dubai, responsible for entire chain of smuggling heroin, channelising the proceeds to Dubai/ Pakistan at the behest of Harmeet Singh Ph.D and Jasmeet Hakimzada.

