NIA files charge sheet against five Khalistani terrorists

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against five suspected Khalistani operatives in a case of arms and narcotics smuggling from across the border via drones.

The chargesheet has been filed against Harmesh Singh, Darvesh Singh, Gurmukh Singh, Gagandeep Singh and Lakhbir Singh Rode — all residents of Punjab.

“Investigation has revealed that the chargesheeted accused persons had smuggled illegal consignments of arms, ammunition, explosives and narcotics from across the Indo-Pak border to carry out terror activities in India,” the NIA said in a statement.

According to NIA, these illegal consignments were sent by absconding accused Lakhbir Singh Rode (chief of ISYF, a banned terrorist organisation) and his associates from Pakistan via drones.

“These consignments were received by the co-accused and further discreetly passed on to other accused persons involved in the conspiracy to carry out subversive activities in India. Incriminating evidences have been found against all the chargesheeted accused persons,” the NIA statement said.

The case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, Punjab on August 8 last year. NIA took over the case in November that year.