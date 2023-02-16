scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
Advertisement

NIA declares `15L reward for info on Canada-based gangster Landa

"A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh is announced for any information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias 'Landa'," the official spokesperson of the agency said

The NIA has registered a general case that relates to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation. (Representational/File)
Listen to this article
NIA declares `15L reward for info on Canada-based gangster Landa
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh was announced by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday for information leading to the arrest of Canada-based gangster-turned-terrorist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ‘Landa’, who is wanted in connection with terror cases in Punjab, officials said.

“A cash reward of Rs 15 lakh is announced for any information leading to arrest of Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias ‘Landa’,” the official spokesperson of the agency said, adding the identity of the informer will be kept secret.

A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Sandhu, believed to be residing in Edmonton in Alberta in Canada, is an absconder and is wanted by security agencies in a case related to the grenade attack on the Punjab Police intelligence headquarters in Mohali in 2022.

The NIA registered the case in 2022 after it emerged that terrorist outfits and terror elements based abroad were operating in tandem with leaders and members of organised criminal gangs in northern states of the country to commit targeted killings and violent criminal acts.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
UPSC Key- February 15, 2023: Know about Geo-heritage Sites and Geo-relics...
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Modi gallery to showcase PM’s past that shaped his vision
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Delhi Confidential: Congress shares old video of Modi praising BBC, asks ...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...
Why would he kill himself? He was thrilled to be a father: Wife of tribal...

“It had emerged that the terror-gangster-drug smuggler network was also engaged in smuggling terrorist hardware such as arms, ammunition, explosives and IEDs across border through a widespread inter-state network of gunrunners, illegal arms and ammunition manufacturers and suppliers and explosive traffickers,” the spokesperson said.

The NIA has succeeded in getting Canada-based Arsh Dalla designated as an “individual terrorist” by the Ministry of Home Affairs on January 9 in a separate case. The NIA has registered a general case that relates to terror activities of chiefs and members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as Khalistan Liberation Force, Babbar Khalsa International and International Sikh Youth Federation.

More from Chandigarh

Their activities include smuggling of arms, ammunition, explosive and IEDs across international borders for use by operatives and members of terror outfits and organised criminal gangs for carrying out terrorist acts in Punjab.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 00:45 IST
Next Story

RBI gives in-principle approval to 32 entities to act as payment aggregators

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close