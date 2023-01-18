NIA gets court nod to question juvenile in RPG attack, other terror-related cases

A Mohali court allowed the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to question an accused in a Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack as well as other terror related cases. The accused was earlier deemed to be tried as an adult by a district court.

The attack had happened at the Intelligence Wing head quarter of Punjab police on May 9 last year. The NIA had moved an application on January 12 seeking permission to examine the juvenile accused who is at present lodged in judicial custody at the Observation Home in Faridkot.

The NIA in its application moved before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Avtar Singh had contended that it had registered a case under sections 120-B, 121, 121-A of IPC, Sections 17, 18, 18B and 38 of UA (P) Act, against Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa and others on August 18 last year.

The agency said in its plea that the Central government has received credible information that members of proscribed terrorist organisations — such as Khalistan Liberation Front, Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation, Sikhs for Justice, Khalistan Tiger Force — in order to wage a war against the country had entered into a conspiracy to execute terrorist and violent acts.

It was further said in the application that the foreign-based leadership of the aforementioned organisations, alongwith leaders of organised criminal gangs, have developed network of terror operatives and criminal gang leaders and members based in India and abroad, who engage in smuggling of arms, ammunitions, explosives and IEDs into India from across the border by using smuggling network, like infiltrators, drones etc.

The terrorist hardware — such as arms, ammunition, explosive, IEDs etc — smuggled across international and inter-state borders, the plea said, was being used by terror operatives and members of organized criminal gangs for carrying out various terror activities. The plea said that these groups were being financed by funds generated from various sources, such as crow funding, illegal cross border narcotics trafficking, extortion, hawala trading and other such criminal activities.

The application further said that during the course of investigation in the RPG attack case, it had surfaced that the juvenile accused was a close associate of accused Lakhbir Singh Landa and he may be in knowledge of many incriminating facts and a larger conspiracy. The juvenile accused’s examination was therefor important for thorough investigation in the case.

“It is prayed that necessary permission be granted to the applicant to record their examinations/evidence and necessary direction be issued to the In-charge, Observation Home, Faridkot, to allow the department and its officials to examine the juvenile accused in the case,” the application read. No reply to the application was filed by the Punjab police.

“Since the person to be examined is in custody, the department is entitled to examine him in jail. Thus, the application is allowed and NIA/its officials are allowed to examine the accused,” the order issued by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Avtar Singh said.