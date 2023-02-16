NIA court charges banned outfit BKI’s member Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria for waging war against country

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mohali Thursday charged Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria, a member of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), of waging war against the country, criminal conspiracy and sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court of special NIA judge Rakesh Kumar Gupta charged Khanpuria under 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 122 (Collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.

The chargesheet said that Khanpuria, along with his accomplices Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh entered into a larger criminal conspiracy to initiate larger terror attacks in the territory of India with an intention to wage war against the government of India and to revive Khalistani wave of terrorism with an ultimate objective of establishing an independent Khalistani state through violent means.

Khanpuria, who was booked by the NIA in 2019 in the case, was arrested by the Indian authorities from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 21, 2022 after he landed from Bangkok.

Khanpuria was produced in the court through video conferencing through his counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur.