scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

NIA court charges banned outfit BKI’s member Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria for waging war against country

Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria, who was booked by the NIA in 2019 in the case, was arrested by the Indian authorities from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 21, 2022 after he landed from Bangkok.

Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria charged under UapaKulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria was produced in the court through video conferencing through his counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur. (File)
Listen to this article
NIA court charges banned outfit BKI’s member Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria for waging war against country
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Mohali Thursday charged Kulwinderjeet Singh Khanpuria, a member of the proscribed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI), of waging war against the country, criminal conspiracy and sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).

The court of special NIA judge Rakesh Kumar Gupta charged Khanpuria under 121 (Waging, or attempting to wage war or abetting waging of war, against the Government of India), 121-A (Conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121), 122 (Collecting arms, etc, with intention of waging war against the Government of India), 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act and Sections 17, 18, 18-B, 38 and 39 of the UAPA.

Also Read |NIA declares `15L reward for info on Canada-based gangster Landa

The chargesheet said that Khanpuria, along with his accomplices Ravinderpal Singh, Jagdev Singh and Harcharan Singh entered into a larger criminal conspiracy to initiate larger terror attacks in the territory of India with an intention to wage war against the government of India and to revive Khalistani wave of terrorism with an ultimate objective of establishing an independent Khalistani state through violent means.

Khanpuria, who was booked by the NIA in 2019 in the case, was arrested by the Indian authorities from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on November 21, 2022 after he landed from Bangkok.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
More from Chandigarh

Khanpuria was produced in the court through video conferencing through his counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:06 IST
Next Story

England in command of first test as ‘Bazball’ hits New Zealand

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close