NIA attaches more properties of Rinda, Bishnoi, Bambiha members

Following investigations in cases against three major Organised Crime Syndicates/ gangs being operated by Pakistan-based Harvinder Rinda, Lawrence Bishnoi and Bambiha group, the NIA has attached another four properties in Haryana and one in Delhi owned by members of Organised Crime Syndicates operating in the northern States of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi.

According to the press release issued by the NIA, it mentioned that “today’s attachments follow similar attachments of five properties including four in Haryana and one in Delhi”. “The Properties attached today were found acquired from funds generated from carrying out different types of terrorist and criminal extortion activities and were thus ‘proceeds of terrorism’, as they were being used for hatching terror conspiracies and execution of crimes. The Properties attached in action by NIA today include the ‘House of Chhotu Ram Bhat’ at Chautala (district Sirsa), ‘House of Jagseer Singh’ Jagga Jagsir Jagga Sarpanch at Takhatmal (district Sirsa), ‘house of Virender Singh Kala Rana’ in district Yamuna Nagar and ‘land of Raju Mota’ r/o Basaudi in district Sonipat in Haryana and ‘land of Satyawan Sehrawat Sonu’ at Dariyapur in Delhi”, the NIA press release added.

“NIA’s action today has hit at the weapons supply chain of this network. Virender Kala Rana, Chhotu Ram Bhat and Jagseer Singh Jagga used to provide weapons and arrange logistics, include safe sanctuaries, to the gang members. Satyawan Sonu and Raju Mota r/o Basaudi had also harboured gangsters. They had a major role to play in the generation of funds to support the operations of terror-crime syndicates. Raju Mota had laundered the money by investing the ‘proceeds of terrorism’ in real estate business and other businesses, including liquor”, the release adds.

“NIA has carried out over 230 raids/searches across Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi/ NCR, arrested 27 gangster-leaders, recovered around 38 weapons, frozen 87 Bank accounts since it launched its drive against organised crime syndicates in August 2022. In addition, Canada based Arsh Dalla and Pakistan based Harvinder Rinda have been listed as ‘terrorists’ by the MHA under UAPA in the recent past. The drive to choke these organised crime networks of funding and to dismantle their ecosystem by attaching and seizing their properties, derived from ‘proceeds of terrorism and crime’ would be intensified in the coming days, alongwith Police forces of various States”, the press release said.