NIA arrests key accused in Shambhu DFC blast case; gets 8-day custody

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The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in its probe into the explosion on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) railway track near Shambhu, arresting a key suspect allegedly involved in the conspiracy.
The accused, Gurjinder Singh alias Baba Beant, was produced before a special NIA court in Mohali on Tuesday, which remanded him in eight days of police custody for further interrogation.
According to officials, Gurjinder Singh was already lodged in Patiala Jail in connection with another case. The NIA secured his custody through a production warrant and sought 14 days of remand to question him about his alleged role in the railway track blast. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted an eight-day remand.
Sources said investigators will now examine the accused’s alleged links with foreign-based handlers, particularly those operating from Pakistan and Malaysia. The agency is also probing the larger conspiracy behind the blast, including funding channels, logistical support, procurement of explosives, and the involvement of other associates.
The explosion occurred on the night of April 27 near Shambhu on the DFC railway track. Preliminary investigations suggested that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) may have detonated while it was being planted on the track, foiling a possible attempt to target railway infrastructure.
The incident claimed the life of Jagroop Singh alias Jupa, a resident of Panjwar village in Tarn Taran district. Investigators believe he was part of the alleged plot and had an active role in the operation.
The NIA is now working to identify other individuals linked to the conspiracy and determine how the explosive material was sourced. Investigators are also examining whether a larger network was involved in attempts to damage critical railway infrastructure.
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