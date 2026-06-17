NIA arrests key accused in Shambhu DFC blast case; gets 8-day custody

The NIA is now working to identify other individuals linked to the conspiracy and determine how the explosive material was sourced. Investigators are also examining whether a larger network was involved in attempts to damage critical railway infrastructure.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has made a significant breakthrough in its probe into the explosion on the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) railway track near Shambhu, arresting a key suspect allegedly involved in the conspiracy.

The accused, Gurjinder Singh alias Baba Beant, was produced before a special NIA court in Mohali on Tuesday, which remanded him in eight days of police custody for further interrogation.

According to officials, Gurjinder Singh was already lodged in Patiala Jail in connection with another case. The NIA secured his custody through a production warrant and sought 14 days of remand to question him about his alleged role in the railway track blast. After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted an eight-day remand.