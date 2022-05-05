NHAI seeks probe into compensation granted for land

May 5, 2022 6:56:05 am
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Punjab government, or any other agency, to probe an ante dated order passed by the then competent authority for land acquisition awarding compensation of additional Rs 263 crore.
The NHAI has contended that an award, under Section 3-A of National Highways Act, 1956, was to be passed with respect to the Memmadpur-
Banur-Kharar (6-lane Greenfield Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway). The Mohali Deputy Commissioner had informed that the award would be finalized by November 15, 2021. The NHAI contended that the award was, however, passed on September 30, 2021.
