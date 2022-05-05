scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

NHAI seeks probe into compensation granted for land

The NHAI has contended that an award, under Section 3-A of National Highways Act, 1956, was to be passed with respect to the Memmadpur- Banur-Kharar (6-lane Greenfield Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway).

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
May 5, 2022 6:56:05 am
The NHAI contended that the award was, however, passed on September 30, 2021.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking directions to the Punjab government, or any other agency, to probe an ante dated order passed by the then competent authority for land acquisition awarding compensation of additional Rs 263 crore.

More from Chandigarh

The NHAI has contended that an award, under Section 3-A of National Highways Act, 1956, was to be passed with respect to the Memmadpur-
Banur-Kharar (6-lane Greenfield Ambala-Chandigarh Expressway). The Mohali Deputy Commissioner had informed that the award would be finalized by November 15, 2021. The NHAI contended that the award was, however, passed on September 30, 2021.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement