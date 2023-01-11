NHAI moves HC to get farm protests lifted from toll plazas, says losing Rs 1.33-cr every day

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) Tuesday moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the resumption of the operations of 13 toll plazas that have allegedly been taken over by certain protesters in Punjab. The NHAI claimed that it is losing Rs 1.33 crore every day as protesters are not allowing it collect the toll charges.

NHAI’s counsel Chetan Mittal said they have demanded that the operations of the toll plazas should be resumed at the earliest.

In the petition, filed against the state of Punjab, the director general of police and the deputy commissioners of Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Barnala, Pathankot, Kapurthala, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur, among others, the NHAI has submitted that 13 toll plazas in the state have been forcibly taken over by the protesters and the toll collection has stopped at 12 of those. It added that at Kot Karor in Ferozepur, the protesters have allegedly taken over the toll plaza and are illegally operating it by collecting and pocketing the user fee for over two months.

“The situation is so grave that there is no maintenance of law and order and the staff and the properties of the toll plazas have been vandalised as much as the toll plazas have been completely occupied by the protesters,” reads the petition.

The protesters have been preventing the toll collection, resulting in a significant loss of revenue to the government, the petitioner has submitted. “It is estimated that the daily loss is around Rs 1.33 crore,” states the petition filed by the NHAI, a statutory body, which was formulated under the NHAI Act, 1988 for the development, maintenance and management of national highways.

A total loss of Rs 26.6 crore has been incurred by the NHAI till date, it says.

NHAI, in the petition, stated that various representations made by them through project directors supervising various PIU’s (Project Implementation Units), to the state authorities, have failed to yield any result. It said letters have been written further to Deputy Commissioners and senior police officials of different districts, to provide administrative support and for providing assistance for maintaining law and order.

It was submitted by NHAI that on December 16, its Regional Officer in Chandigarh had also written to the Principal Secretary, Punjab PWD, B&R, about the protests due to which the collection of toll fee has been stopped.

In the petition, the NHAI prayed for directions to authorities to take active steps for the restoration of law and order and to facilitate and support it in the toll fee collection from the toll plazas in Punjab by providing security and administrative assistance.

It has also sought appropriate orders for the immediate resumption of toll collection at these toll plazas.

Mittal said observing that it is a serious matter, Justice Vinod S Bhardwaj has sent the case to a division bench.

The next date of hearing in the matter is January 12.

A farmers’ body has been staging protests at various toll plazas in Punjab since December 15, demanding farm loan waiver, remunerative prices for crops and compensation for crop

damage.