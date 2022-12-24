NHAI land acquisition row: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Nawanshahr sub-divisional magistrate to appear in court

Hearing a petition by a Nawanshahr resident over land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and taking note of NHAI’s allegation that there is no clarity on the khasra (survey) numbers of the land on which the national highway has been built, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Nawanshahr, to remain present in court on January 4, 2023.

The high court is hearing a petition filed by Joginder Singh, who has contended that his land measuring 24 marlas and 6 sarsai (traditional units of area) was acquired by the NHAI but he was only compensated for land measuring 4 marlas and 6 sarsai.

He further alleged that the SDM, who is the competent authority for land acquisition under the NHAI Act, 1956, informed him that the Union of India is not issuing fresh notifications under Section 3A(1) of the National Highways Act, 1956. The SDM claimed that he had recommended the issuance of notification to NHAI for acquiring the missing khasra (survey) numbers.

Appearing for the NHAI, advocate Abhilaksh Gaind said there is no clarity about the land which is sought to be acquired. Gaind further submitted that the revenue authorities are adding khasra (survey) numbers even after the notifications under Section 3A(1), 3D of the National Highways Act, 1956, and the award were passed.

During the hearing of the matter on December 19, while taking note of the issues raised by NHAI, the high court had ordered that the competent authority is requested to be present in court on the next date of hearing along with the competent revenue official to identify the dispute between the respondents. The next date of hearing was scheduled for December 20.

On December 20, the SDM appeared in court and assured that the lack of clarity about the khasra (survey) numbers of the land on which the national highway has been built will be sorted out within a week.

Adjourning the matter for hearing on January 4, 2023, the high court ordered, “The officer is directed to remain present in court on the next date of hearing.”