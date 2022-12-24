scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

NHAI land acquisition row: Punjab and Haryana HC asks Nawanshahr sub-divisional magistrate to appear in court

The high court was hearing a petition filed by Nawanshahr resident Joginder Singh, who said that though the NHAI had acquired his land, he was not accurately compensated.

The high court is hearing a petition filed by Joginder Singh, who has contended that his land measuring 24 marlas and 6 sarsai (traditional units of area) was acquired by the NHAI but he was only compensated for land measuring 4 marlas and 6 sarsai. (File)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Hearing a petition by a Nawanshahr resident over land acquired by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and taking note of NHAI’s allegation that there is no clarity on the khasra (survey) numbers of the land on which the national highway has been built, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asked the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Nawanshahr, to remain present in court on January 4, 2023.

The high court is hearing a petition filed by Joginder Singh, who has contended that his land measuring 24 marlas and 6 sarsai (traditional units of area) was acquired by the NHAI but he was only compensated for land measuring 4 marlas and 6 sarsai.

He further alleged that the SDM, who is the competent authority for land acquisition under the NHAI Act, 1956, informed him that the Union of India is not issuing fresh notifications under Section 3A(1) of the National Highways Act, 1956. The SDM claimed that he had recommended the issuance of notification to NHAI for acquiring the missing khasra (survey) numbers.

Appearing for the NHAI, advocate Abhilaksh Gaind said there is no clarity about the land which is sought to be acquired. Gaind further submitted that the revenue authorities are adding khasra (survey) numbers even after the notifications under Section 3A(1), 3D of the National Highways Act, 1956, and the award were passed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...
Delhi Confidential: Ex-Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa is victim of im...

During the hearing of the matter on December 19, while taking note of the issues raised by NHAI, the high court had ordered that the competent authority is requested to be present in court on the next date of hearing along with the competent revenue official to identify the dispute between the respondents. The next date of hearing was scheduled for December 20.

On December 20, the SDM appeared in court and assured that the lack of clarity about the khasra (survey) numbers of the land on which the national highway has been built will be sorted out within a week.

More from Chandigarh

Adjourning the matter for hearing on January 4, 2023, the high court ordered, “The officer is directed to remain present in court on the next date of hearing.”

First published on: 24-12-2022 at 11:26:32 am
Next Story

Charlbi Dean’s cause of death revealed to be bacterial sepsis; know more about the life-threatening condition

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close