NH-52 blocked on Punjab-Haryana border as marching farmers camp at Khanauri

National Highway-52 was blocked on the Punjab-Haryana border on Monday after members of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) erected tents on one side of the highway at Khanauri as the Haryana administration stopped their Delhi-bound Kisan Bachao Padyatra (save farmers march) against the India-US trade deal.

“We were to march ahead towards Jantar Mantar in a group of 51 farmers, with 200 additional participants accompanying us as support staff, from August 16 onwards. We were to cover 228 kilometres and reach Jantar Mantar on August 29 to protest against the proposed India-US trade deal. As they are not allowing us to march even on foot, we have no choice but to sit at the location where we have been stopped,” said SKM (non-political) convenor Jagjit Singh Dallewal told The Indian Express.

A few members of the SKM (non-political) from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan joined the agitation at the Khanauri border on Monday.

Traffic movement has been disrupted on both sides of the highway. The highway connects Punjab’s Sangrur district with Haryana’s Jind district and is used by passenger and commercial vehicles travelling between Sangrur, Patiala, Barnala and adjoining areas and Narwana and Jind, with onward connectivity towards Rohtak and Delhi. On the Punjab side, the highway passes through Khanauri and Data Singhwala before entering Haryana.

Alternative routes

With the main highway blocked, vehicles are being forced to take alternative routes. Traffic from Sangrur and surrounding areas heading towards Haryana can use the Sangrur–Sunam–Lehra Gaga–Moonak route, depending on the destination. Those travelling from Patiala and central Punjab towards Haryana can take the Patiala–Samana–Kaithal route, though this involves a longer diversion. Another option is to approach Kaithal from the Khanauri side through connecting village roads, which can help commuters bypass the blocked Data Singhwala crossing, although the route is less direct and may not be suitable for all vehicles.

Also Read | Haryana seals Khanauri border to stop Punjab farmers from marching to Delhi

The disruption has revived memories of the prolonged blockade witnessed on this stretch during the farmers’ agitation in 2024-25. The highway remained blocked from February 13, 2024, to March 19, 2025, after the SKM (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha began their agitation at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders seeking legally guaranteed minimum support prices after being stopped from proceeding towards Delhi. The sit-ins at both locations were forcibly removed by the Punjab Police on March 19, 2025.

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan join Punjab farmers at the sit-in in Khanauri. (Photo by special arrangement) Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan join Punjab farmers at the sit-in in Khanauri. (Photo by special arrangement)

During the earlier blockade, internal village roads in the area suffered extensive damage as traffic was diverted through them. Local taxi operators had also increased fares by around Rs 2,000-3,000 per Delhi trip, while the second-hand vehicle market and the scrap market in Khanauri were badly affected. Buses operated by some private schools also had to take longer routes because of the highway closure.

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Protesters seek meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Farmers have been camping at Khanauri since Sunday afternoon and spent the night at the site. While a meeting of SKM (non-political) leaders was underway on Monday, the organisation indicated that the protesters could remain at the location until August 29, the date planned for a farmers’ panchayat at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The farmers have also sought a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, after which they are expected to decide whether to continue or lift the blockade.

Also Read | With 500 bikes and cars in tow, Punjab farmers protest US trade deal

On the Haryana side, the administration has deployed stone boulders, barbed wire, and temporary barricades to prevent the farmers from entering the state. Water cannons and anti-riot vehicles have also been stationed near the border.

The farmers had planned to walk in two lines along one side of the road so as not to obstruct normal traffic. The route was to pass through Data Singhwala, Narwana, Uchana, Khatkar Toll, Jind, Ludana, Gohana, Israna, Samalkha, and the Singhu border before reaching Jantar Mantar. The organisers said they had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the state DGP, and the Delhi Police commissioner about the proposed route and arrangements.