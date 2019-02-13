NGT to Kapurthala DM: File action taken report against Sultanpur Lodhi MC

Observing that Sultanpur Lodhi Municipal Council was not taking requisite steps for compliance of Solid Waste Management Rules 2016, National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the district magistrate (DM) of Kapurthala to furnish an action taken report within a month.

In its order passed on January 16, the NGT said that the non-compliance of the order would invite punitive action, including prosecution under NGT Act 2010.

A copy of the NGT order was received by the DM two days back. The order was also forwarded to its regional committee of north. The action is to be taken within a month after receiving the copy of the order.

A complaint was filed by one Jaswant Singh who said that despite signing a contract to dump garbage on his five marla plot, the civic body was throwing waste on his one acre field. He had even complained to Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

As per the complaint, the contract was signed in 2013 with the council, which was supposed to pay him Rs 80,000 annually as rent for using his land. Neither the civic body paid him the rent, nor fulfilled the contract terms, mentioned Singh.

The council was also to make a boundary wall and lift garbage from here daily, but it was not done. The complainant even asked the council to vacate his plot, but they are not vacating it. The DM could not be contacted for his comments.